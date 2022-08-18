Bistroo (BIST) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $847,207.98 and approximately $49,033.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars.

