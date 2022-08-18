Bitcicoin (BITCI) One Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $60.03 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitcicoin Profile
Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
