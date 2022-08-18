BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $669,933.56 and $206,395.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

