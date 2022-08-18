BitcoinPoS Hits One Day Volume of $37.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $299,228.18 and $37.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,950,131 coins and its circulating supply is 5,738,677 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

