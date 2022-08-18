BitShares (BTS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and $3.88 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00108504 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033855 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021892 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00245673 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032375 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
