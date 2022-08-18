Bitspawn Achieves Market Cap of $387,738.15 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $387,738.15 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00735362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
