BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

BJ stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,064,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,182. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

