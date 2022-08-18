Black Phoenix (BPX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $506,724.36

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $506,724.36 and $54,246.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Black Phoenix Profile

Black Phoenix (CRYPTO:BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

