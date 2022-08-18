BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
BlackWall Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
About BlackWall
