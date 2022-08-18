Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $975,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,614,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,179,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

