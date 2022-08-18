Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $3.20

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.7 %

BLND opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $752.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Insider Activity

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Blend Labs by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.