BLOC.MONEY Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $24,953.05 and $6.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money.

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

