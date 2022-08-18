Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Stake Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 7.02% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,672,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

BMAQ stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,159. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

