Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of BE opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

