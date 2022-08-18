Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

