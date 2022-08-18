BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 1.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$36.98. 1,667,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 918,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.58.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.97.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

