Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0043

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $783,570.51 and approximately $173.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

