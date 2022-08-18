Bogged Finance (BOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,291.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00570024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00256517 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023436 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

