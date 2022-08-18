Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Tops $0.0030

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $53,267.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,589,740 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

