Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $228,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,127.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

