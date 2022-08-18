Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $30.62 on Thursday. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.