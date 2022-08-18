Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 1,896.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 244,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,175.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

