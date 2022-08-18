Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.24% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

