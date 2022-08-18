Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.