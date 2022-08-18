Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 744.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.