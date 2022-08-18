Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,798 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scholastic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Scholastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

Scholastic Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.