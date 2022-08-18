Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 2,842 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $91.58 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

