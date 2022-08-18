Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,316 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 168,656 shares during the last quarter.

BAP stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

