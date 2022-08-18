Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 138,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 165,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

