Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $47.02 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

