Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

