Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,804 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

