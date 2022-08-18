Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $343.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.