Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

