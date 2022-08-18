Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH stock opened at $547.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

