Brian E. Lane Sells 10,211 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. 121,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,457. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

