Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAP stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.
About Brighthouse Financial
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.