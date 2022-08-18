Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,044 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.