Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $68.50

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AER. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AerCap by 32.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerCap by 98.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of AerCap by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.