Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) PT at $26.00

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $242,466.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $619,842.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

