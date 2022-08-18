Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $45.67

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

