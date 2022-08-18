Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Price Target at $18.78

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of LTH opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
