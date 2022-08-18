Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $89.85

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

