Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of CYRX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,949,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

