Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.01.

KNT opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

