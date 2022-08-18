Brokers Offer Predictions for WSP Global Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSP. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.92.

TSE:WSP opened at C$159.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

