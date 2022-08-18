Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.