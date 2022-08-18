BTIG Research Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $68.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

U has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

U stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 146.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Unity Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

