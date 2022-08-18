BTIG Research Trims LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Target Price to $14.00

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LENSAR Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LNSR opened at $6.04 on Monday. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.11.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

About LENSAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of LENSAR by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

