Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.02

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $19.62. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 277,043 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

